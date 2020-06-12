Kobe Bryant to Receive Posthumous Emmy for Philanthropy

Kobe Bryant will be the recipient of the Emmy Governors Award for his philanthropy.

The 41-year-old basketball legend is to be posthumously honoured at the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award come July 18 for his work in philanthropy, community building and inspiration.

Kobe, who during his lifetime was an ambassador for women’s basketball and raised awareness on the issue of homelessness in the Los Angeles area, was nominated for the prestigious award by Spectrum SportsNet. This is because of Bryant’s legacy of community building and inspiration which went far beyond his basketball talent.

About Bryant, the Television Academy described him as “a legendary fixture on Southern California television screens for over 20 years”.

Kobe Bryant alongside his daughter, Gianna and 7other people, died in a helicopter crash in January.

The sports legend was an author, producer, and passionate advocate for numerous causes including homelessness.

The award ceremony and Kobe’s presentation will be streamed live on Emmys.com on July 18.

