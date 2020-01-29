Kobe Bryant to Be Remembered at Oscars Ceremony

THR has confirmed that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is planning to acknowledge the death of Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Oscars ceremony on Feb. 9.

Recall that the basketball legend also won an Oscar for his five-minute autobiographical short film Dear Basketball, which he wrote, executive produced and lent his voice to. The project won best animated short at the 2018 ceremony.

This news comes after Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash Jan. 26. His death sent shock waves throughout Los Angeles, where he played for 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were aboard his private helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas, Calif., about 30 miles west of downtown Los Angeles. Hollywood continues to mourn his sudden death.

After his death, the Academy paid tribute to Bryant in a touching Instagram post, writing, “They doubted a kid could make it in the NBA and he proved them wrong.They doubted he could win a championship and he proved them wrong. They doubted he could make movies and he won an Oscar. Like all great artists, Kobe Bryant proved the doubters wrong. Rest in peace.”