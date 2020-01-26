Kobe Bryant Reportedly Killed in Los Angeles Helicopter Crash

TMZ Sports is reporting that Kobe Bryant is dead.

According to the outlet, the NBA champ was among those killed in a helicopter crash Sunday; he was among at least four people traveling in his private helicopter over Calabasas when a fire broke out, sending the chopper spiraling from the sky.

There, reportedly, were no survivors, and the cause of the crash is under investigation. His wife, Vanessa, was not among those aboard the chopper, according to the report.

Details about this sad news is still emerging.

He was 41.