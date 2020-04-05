Kobe Bryant Posthumously Becomes a Basketball Hall Of Famer

THR is reporting that Kobe Bryant is now, officially, a Hall of Famer.

The late athlete was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame during an ESPN segment hosted by sports journalist Rece Davis on Saturday.

The organisation described him as “one of the greatest competitors who stepped on the court.”

He joins fellow NBA greats Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, who together headlined a nine-person group comprising this year’s class of enshrinees. They all got into the Hall in their first year of eligibility, as did WNBA great Tamika Catchings. Two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich finally got his call, as did longtime Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens of Bentley and three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton.

“He was the head of FIBA and this was a way to honor him,” Hall of Fame Chairman and enshrinee Jerry Colangelo said. “It was a special thing done through that committee.”

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.