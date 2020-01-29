Kobe Bryant makes commemorative Time Magazine Cover

Time magazine is paying tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant by placing him on a commemorative cover to be issued this weekend.

The black and white image shows Bryant facing away from the camera and bowing. He’s wearing his Lakers No. 24 jersey with a basketball in his right hand and his left hand behind his back.

The caption says simply, “Kobe Bryant: 1978-2020.”

The issue will hit stands Friday.

Bryant, 41, was among nine people killed in a helicopter crash at Calabasas, Los Angeles Sunday, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

His tragic and untimely death has stunned the sports world with tributes and remembrances pouring in from across the globe.

Bryant won five NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also won the scoring title twice, won the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player and retired third on the all-time scoring list, a ranking he held until the day before his passing when current Lakers star LeBron James passed him.