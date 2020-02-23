Kobe Bryant Honoured With Special Tribute at the NAACP Image Awards

It’s still Mamba forever!

THR is reporting that the late basketball star Kobe Bryant was remembered by the entertainment community at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night, with a tribute hosted by black-ish star Anthony Anderson.

The In Memoriam segment highlighted the athlete’s life with a visual presentation of images from his career; it began with an empty basketball court onstage. An audio clip that featured Bryant thanking his fans at a Lakers game played as images of the athlete appeared onscreen.

Two banners featuring Bryant’s jersey numbers 8 and 24 were later revealed. The segment concluded by playing a clip of Bryant speaking to his fans following a game. He thanked his family for their support during the speech.  A photo of Bryant and Gianna sitting courtside at a game then appeared.

A public memorial event for Bryant is set to take place at the Staples Center on Feb. 24.

