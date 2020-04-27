Klopp turns on the charm as Liverpool plot blockbuster Mbappe move

Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe with manager Jurgen Klopp a big fan of the Frenchman.

Klopp is said to be a huge admirer of Mbappe and is now hoping to beat Real Madrid to his signature.

To achieve the feat, the Liverpool manager contacted Mbappe’s dad to discuss a potential transfer for the Paris Saint-Germain star.

According to Le10 Sport in France, Klopp called Mbappe’s dad, Wilfried, to gauge whether his World Cup-winning son would be interested in a move to Anfield.

Reports have linked both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane with moves away from Liverpool but signing Mbappe would ensure a more-than-adequate replacement comes in.

Liverpool are not thought to have made an official bid to PSG but Klopp wanted to know Mbappe’s plans as he weighs up a potential offer.

Mbappe Jr, 21, is regarded as the world’s most-valuable player due to his ability and age so it is likely to take a record-transfer fee to convince PSG to sell.

Figures of around £250million have been bandied around for the forward who has scored 90 goals in 120 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions, including 30 in 33 this season.

However, reigning European champions Liverpool face strong competition from Real Madrid for Mbappe.

Los Blancos have identified him as their number one transfer target and former PSG, Monaco and Rangers winger Jerome Rothen, who played with Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane for France, reckons a deal was close to completion before the coronavirus crisis hit.

Rothen told Radio Montecarlo: “I know from club sources that a deal to take Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid was almost done.

“But with what has been happening, I’m sure that Mbappe’s arrival at Real Madrid will be postponed.

“There is no way that Mbappe will extend his contract with PSG.

“They will have an agreement between them in place because PSG agreed to let him go this summer. In my opinion, it’s just a question of time.”

