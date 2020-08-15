Klopp named Premier League manager of the season

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been named the Premier League manager of the season.

Klopp, 55, led Liverpool to their first top-flight title for 30 years in which they amassed 99 points, winning 32 of their 38 league games to finish 18 points clear of Manchester City.

Klopp beat Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers and Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder to the award.

Last month, the former Borussia Dortmund manager was named League Managers’ Association manager of the year.

The winners of the Premier League awards were decided after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts.

