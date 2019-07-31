Klopp, Guardiola lead Nominees for Fifa Coach of the Year

World football governing body, Fifa, will host their annual awards on 23 September in Milan this year and have released a list of 10 nominees for coach of the year.

France coach Didier Deschamps won the award in 2018, after guiding Les Bleus to the title at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and his successor will be crowned in less than two months.

🚨 Meet the coaching candidates! 🚨#TheBest Men's Coach nominees: 🇩🇿 Djamel Belmadi

🇫🇷 Didier Deschamps

🇦🇷 Marcelo Gallardo

🇦🇷 Ricardo Gareca

🇪🇸@PepTeam

🇩🇪 Jurgen Klopp

🇦🇷 Mauricio Pochettino

🇵🇹 Fernando Santos

🇳🇱 Erik ten Hag

🇧🇷 Tite Voting OPEN 👇https://t.co/NRJ9Nz40FC — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 31, 2019

Pep Guardiola is seen as one of the favourites for this year’s accolade after guiding Manchester City to the domestic treble.

The former Barcelona manager guided Manchester City to the Premier League title, and also lifted the FA Cup, as well as the Carabao Cup in 2018/19.

Jurgen Klopp is also on the shortlist after guiding Liverpool to only their sixth European Cup, while his Uefa Champions League final opponent Mauricio Pochttino has also made it.

Djamel Belmadi, who guided Algeria to the recent Africa Cup of Nations title, and Brazil coach Tite, who lifted the Copa America with the Selecao are also on the shortlist.

From the shortlist, four groups of the football community, namely journalists, fans, national team coaches and captains – each section having a weighting of 25% – will now be allowed to vote for their favourites. The voting period commences on 31 July and concludes at midnight (CET) on 19 August.

All award winners will be revealed at The Best FIFA Football Awards show in Milan on 23 September.