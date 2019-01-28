Klintt and Treeps Drop New 2019 Inspirational Anthem, “Problem”

Budding Indie act, Vicious Klintt releases a hot new single titled Problem with close friend Treeps. The latest release is an Afrobeat mix produced by Tuzi.

Problem is a fusion of impressive vocals and inspirational lyrics smoothly delivered by both Klintt and the featured Treeps over the fitting beat. The highly relatable and contagious hook makes the track memorable for music lovers of all genres.

Listen below:

Vicious Klintt – Bio

Lagos-based songwriter, producer and recording artist, Vicious Klintt, discovered his love for music as a child in Warri, Delta State. At age 15, the songster, born Klinton Enyioha, moved to Benin where he began exploring his music talent. There, he began honing his skills, collaborating with artistes around the city and producers. He moved to Lagos not long after, where he further established himself in the industry, going on to create music for some big artistes in different capacities. Klintt has explored a number of music genres including Afrobeats, Pop, Dancehall and Reggae.

Treeps – Bio

Born Nelson Ezeagbor, songster Treeps began music professionally in 2015 when he joined a group of aspiring young talents called Razgang. The music group worked together for a while before their efforts were recognised when they got nominated at the Top Naija Music Awards in 2017. In 2018, the Afro-fusion singer moved on from the group to forge a career on his own.