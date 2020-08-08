Klint Da Drunk Loses Father, Mourns His Passing

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Klint Da Drunk Loses Father, Mourns His Passing

Nigerian comedian, Klint Da Drunk is bereaved following the passing of his beloved father.

Agamefuna Klint Igwemba, took to Instagram to share the news of his father’s death on Friday, August 7.

Posting a black image, Klint Da Drunk broke the news with his caption.

“Oh death where is thine sting? Oh grave where us thine victory? Can’t believe I just list you DADDY!!! Good Night Daddy  Rest in The Lord’s Bosom. I miss you so much already. May your lovely and gentle soul rest in perfect peace! AMEN!

Related Posts

Photos: Marriage Rites Between Adama Indimi and Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim in Full Gear

August 8, 2020

Stepdaddy Drops Wrongo With Dee Koala

August 8, 2020

Michelle Obama Celebrates Her New Podcast With a Spotify Playlist

August 8, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply