Klint Da Drunk Loses Father, Mourns His Passing

Nigerian comedian, Klint Da Drunk is bereaved following the passing of his beloved father.

Agamefuna Klint Igwemba, took to Instagram to share the news of his father’s death on Friday, August 7.

Posting a black image, Klint Da Drunk broke the news with his caption.

“Oh death where is thine sting? Oh grave where us thine victory? Can’t believe I just list you DADDY!!! Good Night Daddy Rest in The Lord’s Bosom. I miss you so much already. May your lovely and gentle soul rest in perfect peace! AMEN!

