Kizz Daniels Threatens Vanguard Newspapers With N100m Lawsuit

Kizz Daniel is walking his talk.

The singer, through his lawyers, has now written a letter to Vanguard Newspapers demanding an apology for the ‘fabricated’ report against him, and while demanding N100million in compensation for the ‘reputational damages’ the said report wreaked on his career.

Recall that the trouble started after the newspaper claimed that the singer published a statement via his Fly Boy Inc. Instagram account declaring support for Pastor Fatoyinbo, and also allegedly insulting celebrities who stand with Busola Dakolo.

Daniel later dismissed the report as false and threatened to take legal actions against the paper, and now he is doing just what he said.

See his letter below: