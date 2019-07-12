Kizz Daniels Threatens Vanguard Newspapers With N100m Lawsuit

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Kizz Daniels Threatens Vanguard Newspapers With N100m Lawsuit

Kizz Daniel is walking his talk.

The singer, through his lawyers, has now written a letter to Vanguard Newspapers demanding an apology for the ‘fabricated’ report against him, and while demanding N100million in compensation for the ‘reputational damages’ the said report wreaked on his career.

Recall that the trouble started after the newspaper claimed that the singer published a statement via his Fly Boy Inc. Instagram account declaring support for Pastor Fatoyinbo, and also allegedly insulting celebrities who stand with Busola Dakolo.

Daniel later dismissed the report as false and threatened to take legal actions against the paper, and now he is doing just what he said.

See his letter below:

Related Posts

Lighthouse Family Drops New Album, ‘Blue Sky in Your Head’

July 12, 2019

Skiibii Finally Admits to Faking His Own Death for Publicity

July 12, 2019

Cardi B Claps Back After That Jermaine Dupri ‘Strippers Rapping’ Diss

July 12, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *