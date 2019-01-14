Kizz Daniel’s Ex-Manager Reacts After He Got Fired for Accusing Davido of Assault

Tumi Lawrence has finally found his tongue days after Kizz Daniel cut off his management team.

Chatting with followers on his Instagram, Lawrence claimed he simply ‘walked away’ from Daniel’s team because he is a ‘boss.’

Recall that the drama started after he claimed he was assaulted by Davido backstage at Davido’s December concert in Lagos.

But Davido quickly took to his Twitter to shut down the accusation, saying he “did nothing” to Lawrence. “Nope,” he said to a fan who asked if he really did slap Lawrence, and when one fan insisted that he apologises, Davido added: “Ok Kiss Daniel manager I apologize for doing nothing.”

He also denied the accusation during his media chat with fans.

Kizz Daniel, after much consideration, cut ties with Lawrence and replace him with Rebecca Junaid. However, the fired manager still carries himself like a boss.

See the exchange below:

