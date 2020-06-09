Kizz Daniel Moves into New Lekki Mansion Amid Corona Pandemic

Oluwatobi Daniel Anidugbe aka Kizz Daniel has also changed address.

The ‘Woju’ crooner recently moved into a new home in the high brow area of Lekki, Lagos.

The move into the new mansion makes Kizz Daniel neighbours with fellow celebrities, the likes of Tiwa Savage, AY Makun and Tuface Idibia who also live in Richmond Garden Estate where the Abeokuta native recently moved into.

Recall that Davido recently moved from Lekki to his new mansion in Banana Island complete with an elevator for going up the building. We guess changing houses is the new ‘ish’ in the music industry.

Congratulations to Kizz Daniel!

See video of here.

