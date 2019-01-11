Kizz Daniel Fires Manager Who Claimed Davido Slapped Him

Kizz Daniel has cut ties with his Tumi Lawrence, who claimed that he was assaulted by Davido at Davido’s concert two weeks ago.

Recall that folks who claimed to be present during the altercation claimed that the assault happened backstage, that it was why Kizz Daniel refused to perform alongside Davido at the concert.

But Davido quickly took to his Twitter to shut down the accusation, saying he “did nothing” to Lawrence. “Nope,” he said to a fan who asked if he really did slap Lawrence, and when one fan insisted that he apologises, Davido added: “Ok Kiss Daniel manager I apologize for doing nothing.”

He also denied the accusation during his media chat with fans.

Now, Kizz Daniel has shared a new statement via his Fly Boy Inc record label, in which he announced his new management team.

The statement on their Instagram says:

“Fly Boy Inc is using this medium to make certain points clear to the public; Flyboy Inc is not responsible for any statement issued by any party, therefore please disregard any unverified stories making the rounds on social media, blogs and other news outlets. Fly Boy Inc holds other artistes, staff and industry personnel in high regard. Fly Boy Inc and Kizz Daniel are under new management led by Rebecca Junaid (@Flyboytexh) and the public relations personnel is Ogaga Sakpaide (@ogagus). Thanks for flying with us and we wish everyone a prosperous 2019 filled with No Bad Songz.”