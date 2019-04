Nigerian music superstar, Kizz Daniel, has dropped the video of one of his hit songs “Poko.”

The Fly Boy inc boss, who has been on a roll since his No Bad Songz album dropped, made the announcement on his Instagram page.

The slick video was shot by Clearance Peters and is already racking up views on YouTube.

“Poko” is one of the most played joints on Kizz Daniel’s latest album, with party rockers developing a unique attachment to it.

Check out the visuals below…