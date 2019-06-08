Kizz Daniel Drops New Single, ‘Eko’

Top Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Kizz Daniel, has released his long-anticipated new song ‘Eko.’

Kizz Daniel, real name Daniel Anidugbe, made this announcement on his Instagram handle @iamkizzdaniel, with the caption “Sakimakoparikaka !!! “EKO” audio out now !!!! #EKO Visuals out 14th”.

The Flyboy INC Boss released this glowing tribute to Lagos with all its curves and edges gloriously depicted on this song.

According to the 25-year-old, the song ‘Eko’ serves as a follow-up to his virally successful single, Fvck You – which inspired the #FvckYouChallenge.

Kizz Daniel has been relentless since bursting on the scene in 2013, and is best known for smash hits “Woju” and “Yeba”.

His latest album, No Bad Songz, has been well received with hits including Fvck You, Madu and One Ticket.

Take a listen below…