Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie Have Got A Baby on the Way

There a ‘GOT’ baby on the way as Kit Harrington and his wife, Rose Leslie are expecting a little bundle of joy.

The news about the ‘Game of Throne’ stars who played Ygritte and Jon Snow in the HBO series, broke after Rose’s pregnancy was revealed in a photoshoot taken for Make Magazine UK, for which she was the cover star.

Urusla Lake, the editor of the digital magazine uploaded photos from the interview to her personal Instagtam account.

Rose Leslie was photographed in a stunning slinky black dress that showed off her growing bump with the caption;

“A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!,” Urusla wrote.

Whilst on ‘GOT’, the character of Ygritte was known for the popular phrase: “You know nothing, Jon Snow.”

Kit Harington, 33 and Carol Leslie, 33 were married in a church in Scotland in June 2018. Congratulations to the couple.

See other photos from the shoot.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

