Kit Harington Says the Final Season of Game of Thrones Wore Him Out

Kit Harrington has revealed how he felt making the finale of Game of Thrones.

The actor told GQ Australia that the final season was gruelling and seemed “seemed to be designed to break us”. He continued:

“Everyone was broken at the end. I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so fucking tiring. We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, Right, I’m fucking sick of this. I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day – but I’m done.’”Somebody has been texting with Richard Madden about how great it is to appear in a hit TV show where you get to wear t-shirts instead of tailored IKEA rugs and you don’t have to stand around in half-frozen mud for hours at a time! Just a 9-to-5 job working on the West End, that’s what he wants:

“I think people who don’t work in film or TV don’t realise quite how disorientating it is,” Harington says, “being away from home all the time. Coming here today [to the hotel], and seeing all the people cycling in to work, it seemed in my head a real luxury. Which must sound mad. But the process of going to work, having a day with your colleagues, coming back to your family, cooking, having stuff in the fridge… It sounds odd to say but it’s the thing I’m looking forward to most. After nine years I’ll be at home. In one place. Static.”

