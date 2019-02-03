Kit Harington Says He Spoiled ‘Game of Thrones’ Ending for His Wife

Kit Harrington got the cold treatment from his wife and former co-star Rose after he spilled the details on the Game of Thrones series finale.

Harrington spoke about this during a recent sit-down with U.K. radio station KISS FM, where he told hosts Daisy Maskell and Tom Green that he made the mistake of revealing what happens at the end of the HBO series to his wife, per her request.

“I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn’t talk to me for about three days,” Kit admitted. “And she’d asked!”

The couple met on the set of Game of Thrones, in which she played Ygritte, Jon Snow’s wildling lover, for two seasons. They tied the knot in July 2018.

And now, the actor is not interested in giving anyone hints of what to expect in the series finale which premieres this April.

We can’t wait though!