Kit Harington Reportedly Checked Himself Into Rehab for Stress and Alcohol Use

Kit Harrington reportedly checked himself into a luxury rehab facility due to the stress of Game of Thrones and alcohol use.

According to Page Six, the 32-year-old actor who plays Jon Snow has been in the facility for a month. And sources close to him claim that it was due to the stress #GoT wreaked on his body.

“The end of ‘GoT’ really hit Kit hard,” the unnamed source told the website. “He realized ‘this is it — this is the end’, it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next? He’s in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol.”

The sources added that his family is encouraging the stay. “His wife Rose is being extremely supportive.” the source continued. “Right now, he just needs peace and quiet.”

This comes weeks after his interview with Esquire, in which he talked about how the criticism of Game of Thrones weighed him down.

“I think no matter what anyone thinks about this season—and I don’t mean to sound mean about critics here—but whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their [negative] judgment on it, in my head they can go fuck themselves,” he said. “‘Cause I know how much work was put into this. I know how much people cared about this. I know how much pressure people put on themselves and I know how many sleepless nights working or otherwise people had on this show.”

Fans wish him well.