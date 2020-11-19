Kirk Franklin Isn’t Down for DJ Luke Nasty’s Sampling of Melodies From Heaven

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on Kirk Franklin Isn’t Down for DJ Luke Nasty’s Sampling of Melodies From Heaven

Kirk Franklin has reacted to DJ Luke Nasty sampling his song – Melodies from Heaven and suffice to say, he doesn’t approve.

The multiple award winning Christian musician took to his Instagram page to do a little encore of his famous track and made it known that his version is the only version that has his approval.

Recall that days ago, DJ Luke Nasty released his version of the song which drew mixed reaction from folks on social media. Well, Kirk Franklin is no fan of this mad he let it be known.

,

Related Posts

Paul Okoye Blasts Twin Brother’s Wife, Lola Okoye Following Her Birthday Message

November 19, 2020

9ice Caught on Camera with Mystery Woman Months After Society Wedding

November 19, 2020

Skai Jackson Trolls Donald Trump After Her Elimination from DWTS

November 19, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply