Kirk Franklin Isn’t Down for DJ Luke Nasty’s Sampling of Melodies From Heaven

Kirk Franklin has reacted to DJ Luke Nasty sampling his song – Melodies from Heaven and suffice to say, he doesn’t approve.

The multiple award winning Christian musician took to his Instagram page to do a little encore of his famous track and made it known that his version is the only version that has his approval.

Recall that days ago, DJ Luke Nasty released his version of the song which drew mixed reaction from folks on social media. Well, Kirk Franklin is no fan of this mad he let it be known.

