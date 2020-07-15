Kirk Franklin Can’t Wait to be ‘Rid’ of His Kids

Kirk Franklin sure can’t wait to have the house to himself and his beautiful wife.

The gospel musician shared a video of himself and his son while helping the younger Franklin settle down in his new apartment away from home.

In the hilarious video, Kirk Franklin took on the ‘who’s next challenge’, rushing home to literally bundle his daughter and her belongings in the car, and then smiling and waving alongside his wife as she was whisked away. The award winning artiste captioned the funny clip with a smiling emoji

We wonder what Kirk Franklin intends to get up to with the Mrs after ridding the house of the kids. Any takers?

