Kipchoge busts 2-hour Marathon Barrier

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge made athletics history on Saturday when he became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, stretching the limits of human endurance and passing a milestone few thought possible.

Guided by green laser beams shone onto the road and helped by 41 world class athletes choreographed into rotating teams of pacemakers, the Olympic champion and world record holder smashed the barrier by 20 seconds, finishing in one hour 59.40 minutes.

It was regarded as the biggest achievement in athletics since Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile in 1954 but was not recognised as a world record by the sport’s governing body as it was not in open competition and used rotating pacemakers.

As the pacemakers peeled away for the last kilometre, the charismatic Kenyan accelerated down the final straight, smiled and pointed at people in the crowd who gave him a rousing reception.

Barely sweating, the 34-year-old looked as if he had completed a quiet morning run as he reflected on an achievement which he compared to landing on the moon.

“From the first kilometre, I was really comfortable,” he said after before being mobbed by his teammates.

“I have been training for this for four and a half months, I have been putting my heart and mind to run under two hours for a marathon and make history.

“I am feeling good. After Roger Bannister it took another 65 years to make history,” he added. “Now I’ve gone under two hours to inspire other people and show the world nobody is limited.”

In Nairobi, traffic stopped with people gathering in bars and anywhere with television screens as national hero Kipchoge closed in on completing the stunning achievement.