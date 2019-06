Lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 9th House of Representatives have elected Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) as House Minority Leader.

Mr Chinda replaces Leo Ogor (PDP, Delta), the Minority Leader in the out-gone 8th House, who was on a sickbed for most of his tenure.

Chinda’s emergence comes a week after Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia) was elected senate majority leader.

More to follow…