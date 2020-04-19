Kingibe, 2 others lead race to succeed Abba Kyari

Following the passing of Abba Kyari, late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, three frontrunners have emerged in the race for the coveted position.

According to State House sources, the likely replacements are Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, who was rumoured to have en handed the position even while Abba Kyari was still on his sick bed; incumbent currently Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd); and former Military Administrator of Lagos State, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd).

Kingibe, running mate to late MKO Abiola during the annulled 1993 presidential ballot, has been reportedly holding forte since Kyari was indisposed. “Prior to that time, he had been a massive power behind the throne. He is vast in security matters and very, very political savvy. The Kanuri power block in this administration is also very impressive. I tip him to get it,” one source said last night.

On Hameed Ali, the source said: “Maybe. He is considered to be straightforward and a no-nonsense person. His military background also stands him in good stead. He is from North-West. I doubt if the powerful North-East bloc will give in, especially since Kyari was from there. They may put up a case that a replacement for him should also come from the North-East.”

As for Marwa, the source described him as “a very long shot”, explaining: “Although he is also from the North-East, the only strong thing going for him is that he is Hajia Aisha Buhari’s candidate. I’m not too sure Hajia is strong enough to pull it through, or that the cabal will allow her wield that much power. It would drastically change the whole power calculus in the country if Marwa gets the job. But I think he might be the best for the country and the redemption of the tattered image of PMB.”