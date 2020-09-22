King Sunny Ade celebrates 74th birthday

Legendary Nigerian juju singer, King Sunny Ade, is 74 today.

Born, Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, KSA as he is fondly called is a multi-award-winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.

One of the first African pop artistes to gain international fame, he is revered for his longevity in the Nigerian music scene, fluid dance moves, boundless stage energy and vast collaborative variety.

His music is in the age-old tradition of singing poetic lyrics, ewi and praise-singing of dignitaries as well as components of juju.

Music aficionados also hail him for introducing the pedal steel guitar, synthesizers, clavinet, vibraphone, tenor guitar into the juju music repertoire.

Sunny Ade has collaborated with major artists such as the late Manu Dibango and Stevie Wonder, as well as an array of younger Nigerian artistes.

Also, his brief recordings with Island Records opened the floodgates for other world music artists like Senegalese Youssou N’Dour, Mali’s Salif Keita and many others.

As a mark of his universal appeal, his music was featured in various Hollywood hits, including the 1983 film Breathless, starring Richard Gere, the 1986 comedy; One More Saturday Night, and Robert Altman’s 1987 comedy O.C. and Stiggs.

