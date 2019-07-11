King of My Heart! Joke Silva Celebrates Olu Jacobs on 77th Birthday

Veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, turns 77 years old today, and leading the tributes to him is his wife, Joke Silva.

Taking to her Instagram page, Joke described Olu Jacobs as “the Quintessential Ovorawen” and called him the “king of her heart.”

A veteran of over 50 years, Jacobs starred in several British television series and international films. In 2007 he won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Olu Jacobs and Joke are one of the most respected thespians in the movie industry. They have been married since 1989.

In an interview explaining why his wife still bears her maiden name, the elegant actor said: “she is her own individual. When I met her, she was an actress known as Joke Silva so why should marrying me now deny her and her audience her name. She is Miss Joke Silva who is Mrs. Joke Jacobs. It is as simple as that. People now begin to say what they like. They have even written that we are separated and all sort of stuff. When she is working, she is Joke Silva but she is Mrs. Joke Jacobs at home.”