King 98 Drops New Video for “No Bad Vibes” Featuring Davido: Watch

King 98 is the name to look out for. Ngonidzashe Dondo (King 98) is the future of the African pop /Hip hop music with his new age sound.

The Zimbabwean artist has kicked-started his musical journey on a high note as he was granted the golden opportunity to collaborate with Nigerian megastar Davido. This collaboration happened when King 98 met Davido in Zimbabwe, he made him listen to the song and he certainly adored it. The song is simply about avoiding bad energy that comes from people.

98 has fused the Afrocentric genre with his Hip-hop background showing off his versatility. He has also shared the stage with South African superstars such as Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C just to name a few. After this project, King 98 will be working on his debut album Francesca.

Song details:

Artist: King 98 ft. Davido

Song Title: No Bad Vibes

Duration: 3:47

Composed by: Ngonidzashe Dondo

Music Label: SAMRO

Published by: SAMRO

Performed by: King 98 ft. Davido

ISRC: ZA-Q65-19-00003

Watch below: