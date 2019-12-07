Kimora Lee Simmons’ Baby Phat Launches Holiday 2019 Collection

ukamaka

Baby Phat is making a comeback.

According to Complex, the women’s streetwear brand was reacquired this year by Kimora Lee Simmons, and it is set to relaunch the imprint with updated takes on its classic 2000s designs.

The report continued:

This week, Baby Phat rolled out its debut Holiday 2019 range, making its first official collection in its relaunch. The drop consists of pieces like velour tracksuits, crop tops, and drawstring pants. The will expand its offering in the near future, adding windbreakers, overside hoodies, tees, and knitwear to the mix.

Check out some of the campaigns below. The pieces are available now at the brand’s newly launched online store.

Image credits: Complex.

