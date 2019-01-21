Kim Oprah Rocks Coat-of-Arms Inspired Outfit at Miss Intercontinental Beauty Pageant

Kim Oprah continues to make Nigeria proud at the ongoing Miss Intercontinental Beauty Pageant holding in the Philippines.
Yesterday, contestants participated in the National Costume Show segment of the pageant, where they showcased outfits inspired by their nations and Oprah stepped out in a costume inspired by the Super Eagles outfit and the national coat of arms.
See the photos and video below:
National Costume Inspired By the Super Eagles and The Nigeria Coat Of Arms….. Made by- @byjaru and Wings by @threadfashioncouturier due to damages during Transit….