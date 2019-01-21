Kim Oprah Rocks Coat-of-Arms Inspired Outfit at Miss Intercontinental Beauty Pageant

ukamakaFashionNo Comment on Kim Oprah Rocks Coat-of-Arms Inspired Outfit at Miss Intercontinental Beauty Pageant

Kim Oprah continues to make Nigeria proud at the ongoing Miss Intercontinental Beauty Pageant holding in the Philippines.

Yesterday, contestants participated in the National Costume Show segment of the pageant, where they showcased outfits inspired by their nations and Oprah stepped out in a costume inspired by the Super Eagles outfit and the national coat of arms.

See the photos and video below:

Related Posts

Style Inspiration for the First-Ever Film Gala in Nigeria, Hosted by Filmhouse & Moët and Chandon

January 19, 2019

Miss Intercontinental Beauty Pageant: Nigeria’s Kim Oprah Shows Off Gorgeous Outfits

January 19, 2019

Offset and Playboi Carti Walk in Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Show in Paris

January 17, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *