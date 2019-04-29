Kim Kardashian’s Baby Shower Included Cannabis and Meditation

Yesterday, Kim Kardashian held a baby shower in honour of the pending birth of her fourth child with Kanye West via surrogate.

From the clips, the event was all about relaxation and a sound bath, Yeezy slides, meditation, and CBD. CBD is short for cannabidiol, the chemical extracted from the cannabis plant. And Kim said she used it because she was “freaking out so much.”

The reality TV star invited guests to get their groove on. “Let’s zen out for a Saturday,” she said, surrounded by guests stretched out on yoga mats. “So, everyone, have a puff and put on some oil,” she said.

She had thought the idea of a fourth baby shower ridiculous. “I thought it was kind of ridiculous to have a fourth baby shower,” Kardashian West can be heard saying on the fan account Kim Kardashian Snapchat. “But I thought I’m freaking the (expletive) out having a fourth kid.”

Anyway, at the event, she invited guests to make CBD-infused bath oils and bath salts. They also were invited to suggest names on a wall.

The baby will be the second boy for Kardashian West and husband Kanye. This is her second surrogacy. When Baby Boy West arrives, he’ll join North, 5; Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1.

See the clip below: