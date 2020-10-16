Kim Kardashian West, Yara Shahidi & More to Voice ‘Paw Patrol’ Animated Film

Kim Kardashian West, Yara Shahidi, and many others have been revealed as some of the stars who will voice cast for Paw Patrol, the upcoming Paramount Pictures.

Per THR, the project is based on the hit preschool television series about rescue dogs on Nickelodeon.

Other stars who will work on the voice include, Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry and Randall Park, Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin and Will Brisbin.

A bit about the project:

The PAW Patrol preschool series follows the adventures of a tech-savvy boy named Ryder and his team of pups — Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky and Skye — who are ready to save the day and to keep Adventure Bay safe. The show airs in over 160 countries, in 30 languages.

