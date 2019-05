Congratulations to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West!

Kardashian has just taken to her Twitter to announce the arrival of her baby boy via surrogate. “He’s here and he’s perfect!” she wrote.

And this comes hours after news surfaced that her surrogate had gone into labour. See her tweet below:

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

The newest West child joins his three older siblings, sisters North, 5, and Chicago, 1, and brother Saint, 3.