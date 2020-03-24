Kim Kardashian Upset After Leaked Tape Reveals Taylor Swift’s Truth

Kim Kardashian has taken to her page to defend herself and Kanye West in the wake of a leaked tape reigniting public fascination with the 2016 feud between them and Taylor Swift.

Per Variety, The leaked tape showed a video of a 25-minute phone call that transpired in 2016 between West and Swift, in which he described some of the derogatory lyrics he planned to include about her in his song “Famous,” shy of including the “bitch” language.

In the video, West is seen asking Swift if she would be willing to “release” the song on her own social media accounts, before he describes the content to her. She chuckles when he tells her the “might have sex” line and says she understands it to be tongue-in-cheek, but seems to bristle when he brings up an alternate line he is considering, “still owes me sex,” as they discuss which version Kardashian West favors or is offended by. Swift is heard saying that she is glad he did not call her a bitch in the lyrics.

He then gives her a version of the “I made that bitch famous” line that reads more mildly as “I made her famous,” which makes her slightly bristle, as she reminds him she sold 7 million copies of the album that had won the VMA when he interrupted her speech back in 2009, later claiming to be unaware who she was. The call ends on an agreeable note, with West telling her that he plans to immediately record his vocal and send her the track, which he then called “Hood Famous,” and Swift says she’s “excited” for him to send it.

Well, we all know how that drama went after West released the tape.

Following the leak, Swift made a post on her Instagram page Monday afternoon declaring that she was finally vindicated by a full leak of the famous 2016 phone call between herself and West “that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family and fans through hell for four years.”

Reacting to this, Kim Kardashian did not address why they edited Swift’s words, rather chose to insult her on Twitter.

Check out her tweets below:

, ,

