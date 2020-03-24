Kim Kardashian has taken to her page to defend herself and Kanye West in the wake of a leaked tape reigniting public fascination with the 2016 feud between them and Taylor Swift.

Per Variety, The leaked tape showed a video of a 25-minute phone call that transpired in 2016 between West and Swift, in which he described some of the derogatory lyrics he planned to include about her in his song “Famous,” shy of including the “bitch” language.

In the video, West is seen asking Swift if she would be willing to “release” the song on her own social media accounts, before he describes the content to her. She chuckles when he tells her the “might have sex” line and says she understands it to be tongue-in-cheek, but seems to bristle when he brings up an alternate line he is considering, “still owes me sex,” as they discuss which version Kardashian West favors or is offended by. Swift is heard saying that she is glad he did not call her a bitch in the lyrics.

He then gives her a version of the “I made that bitch famous” line that reads more mildly as “I made her famous,” which makes her slightly bristle, as she reminds him she sold 7 million copies of the album that had won the VMA when he interrupted her speech back in 2009, later claiming to be unaware who she was. The call ends on an agreeable note, with West telling her that he plans to immediately record his vocal and send her the track, which he then called “Hood Famous,” and Swift says she’s “excited” for him to send it.

Well, we all know how that drama went after West released the tape.

Following the leak, Swift made a post on her Instagram page Monday afternoon declaring that she was finally vindicated by a full leak of the famous 2016 phone call between herself and West “that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family and fans through hell for four years.”

Reacting to this, Kim Kardashian did not address why they edited Swift’s words, rather chose to insult her on Twitter.

Check out her tweets below:

.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that “Kanye never called to ask for permission…” They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

“declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.” The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

I never edited the footage (another lie) – I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like she recently did through her documentary. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020