Kim Kardashian Tells Why She’s Studying to Become a Lawyer

Kim Kardashian has finally opened up on why she is pursuing a law degree.

The reality TV star spoke about this during a sit-down with CNN Van Jones, where she spoke about how instrumental she was in the release of Alice Marie Johnson, the 63-year-old woman who was in prison on a nonviolent drug charge since 1996.

After Kim’s meeting with Donald Trump, Johnson was granted clemency, and that experience was a learning point. Kardashian realised how broken America’s criminal justice is, how little she knew about it. And it is why she is studying and hopes to contribute her quota to fixing it.

“I don’t want to be put in a box,” she said. Adding, “I saw a comment where someone said, ‘You need to stay in your lane. You can have ambitions but don’t be too ambitious.’ And to me, that was that kind of like ‘shut up and dribble’ comment to where … I read it to my husband in bed, and I was just like, ‘This will even push me harder’.”

And she said a lot more.

Watch below: