Kim Kardashian Spreads Holiday Cheer by Gifting $500 to 1000 People

In the light of the year 2020 has been, Kim Kardashian West is spreading Christmas joy and holiday cheer to folks who have been hit hard by the pandemic.

The reality TV star and business mogul took to her Twitter page to announce that she will be doling out a monetary gift of $500 to 1000 people this holiday in order to help out.

Kim Kardashian stated that the cash gift will strictly be on a first come, first serve basis and asked folks to send their details.

She wrote;

*Hey guys! 2020 has been hard and many are worried about paying rent or putting food on their table- I want to spread the love by sending $500 to 1000 people. Send me your $cashtag below with #KKWHoliday #partner”.

Hey guys! 2020 has been hard and many are worried about paying rent or putting food on their table- I want to spread the love by sending $500 to 1000 people. Send me your $cashtag below with #KKWHoliday 🎄🎁 #partner pic.twitter.com/aHV4COQUvd — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 21, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

