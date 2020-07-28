Kim Kardashian Spotted in Wyoming With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian reunited with Kanye West outside of a Wendy’s in Wyoming on Monday, TMZ has reported. And this comes days after the rapper apologised for the unkind things he said about her.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” West wrote on Twitter. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

West had also, earlier this month, posted a series of tweets in which said Kim and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner were trying to “lock me up” with a doctor. Two days later, Kim opened up about Kanye’s battle with bipolar disorder on her Stories.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder,” she wrote. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health.”

On that same day, West claimed in a deleted tweet that he’s “been trying to get divorced” from his wife of six years ever since she met with Meek Mill at the Waldorf “for ‘prison reform.'”

Well, they couple were spotted by paparazzi and Kim seems to be crying in the snapshot.

See their photos below, as shared by TMZ:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

