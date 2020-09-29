Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Kanye West Divorce Rumours

Kim Kardashian aptly shut down the Kanye West Divorce Rumours that have been swirling around with three pictures and one name- Kanye.

The reality TV star and mother of four took to her husband’s favourite social media app, Twitter, to set the records straight.

On the micro blogging app on Monday, September 28, the businesswoman shared stunning images captured by her somewhat eccentric husband who has been the topic of major news headlines for a a few months now.

Posting the stunning pictures of herself taken by her billionaire rapper husband for her shapewear line, SKIMS, Kim Kardashian accesorised with chunky gold jewelry from HUNROD by Michele Lamy and wore her hair in a high ponytail. She simply tagged the photos, Kanye.

Wearing HUNROD Jewlery by Michèle Lamy and @skims pic.twitter.com/wSThKKiDio — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2020

Recall that there have been numerous reports alluding to a breakdown of the marriage between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West given the latter’s Twitter antics.

Many publications alleged that Kim was in talks with divorce lawyers to split from Kanye especially because of his comments on abortion and their daughter during his Presidential campaign in Charleston South Carolina.

Well, it looks like that is not the case at all.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

