Kim Kardashian Shows off Snatched Waist in Corset, Says She’s Compiling Her 40th Birthday Look

Kim Kardashian has one of the most enviable figures ever!
The reality TV star showed off her beyond snatched waist on Instagram in a corset very similar to the one she wore for the MET Ball.
The mother of four who is set to hit the 4-0 milestone come October, said she’s been cooking and compiling looks for her forthcoming birthday and can’t wait to show us all.
Kim, who revealed that the similar corset she wore for the MET Ball as shown in the video was misplaced on the same night, said she had to fly to London to have another one made because she badly wanted it preserved for her archive.
Just found this in my phone from my special trip to London last year to meet w Mr. Pearl. I wore a corset like this for the Met Ball for my @manfredthierrymugler Camp look but the corset was misplaced that night 🤦🏻♀️ and I want it so badly preserved for my archive that I flew to London to have another made. We also might have started making a few more costumes including my special 40th bday staging. Can’t wait to show you the video LOOKSSSS we’ve been cooking up ✨ ✨