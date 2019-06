Congratulations again to Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West!

The reality star took to her Instagram yesterday to share the first photo of their newborn fourth child, a son, who they have named Psalm West.

“Psalm Ye,”she captioned the adorable photo of the sleeping boy. And this comes nearly one month after the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared the news of his arrival.

Psalm joins older siblings Chicago, 3-year-old Saint and 5-year-old North.