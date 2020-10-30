Kim Kardashian Shares Kanye West’s Birthday Gift from Heaven, A Hologram of Her Dad

No one does birthday gifts like Kanye as his wife, Kim Kardashian just revelaed the ‘heavenly’ gift he got her for her 40th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the business woman and mother of four disclosed that her husband went out of his way to get the most thoughtful gift ever; a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian shared a video of the hologram of her dad wishing her a happy 40th birthday as well as reassuring her that he watches over her, her sisters and brother.

She captioned the post,

“For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots of tears and emotions.

“I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime”.

This is beyond thoughtful. Guess it seals the win for Kanye as husband of the year.

