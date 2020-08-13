Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Chicago

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Kim Kardashian’s younger daughter, Chicago, is simply gorgeous.

The mother of four shared new adorable photo of her little girl playing dress up and she couldn’t be any cuter.

Kim revelaed that Chicago, who nailed her most recent princess look in a blue ensemble reminiscent of Middle Eastern royalty (we’re guessed Princess Jasmine was the inspiration for this look), loves to dress up as a princess everyday.

“My baby Chi Chi loves to dress up like A princess every day,” she wrote.

Doesn’t Chicago make one adorable princess? We’re sure that mum, Kim Kardashian thinks so.

