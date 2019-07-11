Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photo of Her Son Psalm West

Psalm West is just adorable.

Proud mum Kim Kardashian, who welcomed her fourth child with husband Kanye West via a surrogate in early May, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a cute picture of her 2-month-old baby boy. In the social media snap, Psalm can be seen smiling for the camera.

“I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!” Kim captioned the Instagram post.

The photo has stirred heartwarming reactions from fans all over the world, and it received over a million likes in 30 minutes. Check it out below:

I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!

