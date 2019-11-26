Kim Kardashian Says Y’alls Cancel Culture ‘It’s Not Really a Real Thing’

Kim Kardashian is not worried this era of cancel culture.

The reality TV star made this comment during a recent chat with Vulture, in which she spoke about the ‘era of cancel culture’, saying, “Yeah, well, I think lately people are just mad a lot in general,” Kardashian, who also discussed her recent Kimono controversy, said. “The era of cancel culture? It’s not really a real thing. They say it, and it doesn’t happen. I’ve always believed in second chances and not canceling people. It’s really a weird time.”

“But it’s kind of like they’re searching for authenticity, and then sometimes, when they get it, they want to cancel it,” she said.

She also spoke about the criticism she received for the since-renamed Kimono line, saying: “After the fact, [Kendall Jenner] was saying to me, ‘But I was so confused by the name Kimono because it’s, like, are you selling kimonos? You’re selling underwear. And I was like, ‘I just didn’t even put two and two together.’ I thought, I love the name Kimono. And not one retailer, not one person we went to, said that they thought we might have a problem, including my friends and business partners, some of whom are Asian.”