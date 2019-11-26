Kim Kardashian Says Y’alls Cancel Culture ‘It’s Not Really a Real Thing’

Kim Kardashian is not worried this era of cancel culture.
The reality TV star made this comment during a recent chat with Vulture, in which she spoke about the ‘era of cancel culture’, saying, “Yeah, well, I think lately people are just mad a lot in general,” Kardashian, who also discussed her recent Kimono controversy, said. “The era of cancel culture? It’s not really a real thing. They say it, and it doesn’t happen. I’ve always believed in second chances and not canceling people. It’s really a weird time.”
“But it’s kind of like they’re searching for authenticity, and then sometimes, when they get it, they want to cancel it,” she said.
She also spoke about the criticism she received for the since-renamed Kimono line, saying: “After the fact, [Kendall Jenner] was saying to me, ‘But I was so confused by the name Kimono because it’s, like, are you selling kimonos? You’re selling underwear. And I was like, ‘I just didn’t even put two and two together.’ I thought, I love the name Kimono. And not one retailer, not one person we went to, said that they thought we might have a problem, including my friends and business partners, some of whom are Asian.”
Who were the 2010s? For our new issue, we spoke with six people who helped shape the decade, including Kim Kardashian West. Closing out the 2010s, @kimkardashian has transcended the television show that made her famous, becoming an advocate for criminal justice reform as she studies to be a lawyer. In capturing her for the magazine’s cover—shot by Colombian-American photographer Ruven Afanador, known for his graphic, black-and-white portraits—the aim was to highlight Kim’s piercing gaze and confidence by keeping the styling and set decor as minimal as possible. Link in bio for this interview, plus more from Ta-Nehisi Coates on “Obama’s decade,” Kevin Systrom on creating Instagram, DeRay Mckesson on Black Lives Matter and racial justice, and Margaret Atwood on our current dystopia. Photograph by @ruvenafanador Story by @jonathanvanmeter Styling by @luxurylaw Makeup by @makeupbymario Hair by @michaelsilvahair Tailoring by @lucisewy Thank you to The Ritz Carlton New York @ritzcarltonnycentralpark Photography director: Jody Quon Design director: Tom Alberty Photo editors: Marvin Orellana and Cassidy Turner.