Kim Kardashian Says She Will Never Bribe to Get Her Kids Into College

Kim Kardashian says she will ever put herself in the same situation as actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

The reality TV star spoke about this during an appearance on the Van Jones Show, where she shared her take on celebrity parents in Los Angeles using their privilege to benefit their children’s schooling.

“If they couldn’t get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn’t thrive in anyway,” Kim said. “So that’s where I just see that that is not appropriate. It’s just when you have so much [that’s] accessible, so many things that are just presented to you. I want my kids to be kind, I want them to be as grounded as possible, and to buy your way into something just wouldn’t benefit anybody.”

Kim also related schooling to her own ongoing experience studying to be a lawyer.

“To me even having my kids see me studying, leaving, and going into an office a few days a week,” she said. “Studying all the time, coming home. I have my backpack, they have their backpacks, they’re studying, I’m studying.”

This comes days after she announced that she is studying to become a lawyer. See the video below: