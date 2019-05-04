Kim Kardashian Says She Helped Secure Prison Release for Low-Level Drug Offender

Kim Kardashian West took to her Twitter on Friday to announce that she and her attorney helped secure the release of another low-level drug offender who spent more than two decades behind bars.

“We did it again!” she captioned the photo of the former inmate named Jeffrey and his family. “He served 22 years of life sentence for low level drug case,” the reality star wrote. “He served too much time but it gives me so much joy to fund this life saving work.”

We did it again! Had the best call w/this lovely family & my attorney @msbkb who just won release for their loved one Jeffrey in Miami – he served 22 years of life sentence for low level drug case. He served too much time but it gives me so much joy to fund this life saving work. pic.twitter.com/pbYicKmFpJ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 3, 2019

TMZ adds that Jeffrey Stringer was convicted for drug possession when he was 25 but was given a life sentence because he had two prior drug charges. He will be released Monday, according to the website.

And speaking with the media house, Attorney Brittany Barnett who Kardashian West credited, said that she successfully argued for Stringer’s released under the First Step Act, which President Trump signed into law late last year.

The bill reduces mandatory minimum sentences in certain instances and expands on “good time credits” for well-behaved prisoners looking for shorter sentences.

And this comes mere months after Kardashian met with Trump and urged him to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother serving a life sentence on nonviolent drug and money laundering charges.

Kardashian is presently is studying to become a lawyer.