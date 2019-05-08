Kim Kardashian had to sacrifice peeing just to be able to squeeze into her skin-tight Met Gala dress.

Recall that the reality TV star wore a custom Mugler body-hugging, nude-colored dress to the pink carpet event of the 2019 Met Gala. Speaking about the inspiration behind the dress, her stylists envisioned her as a “California girl stepping out of the ocean.”

“Okay, so Anna [Wintour], if I don’t sit down for dinner, now you know why,” said the reality TV star in a behind-the-scenes video for Vogue. “I’ll be walking around, mingling, talking, but I [can] hardly sit.” She continued in the video: “Wish me luck, I won’t be able to pee for about four hours,” she said. “We’re coming up with a plan for what we do in case of an emergency.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared that transportation was a challenge. “I asked them to get a stool. So I’ll have to stand as I’m riding in a sprinter van on the way there with, I think, a pole, so I can hold onto the pole,” she said. “Just wish me luck.” Speaking on the pink carpet, Kim noted that “this is the first time in 20 years that Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Thierry Mugler. So [for him] to come design this gown for me, is such an honor. This is about 8 months in the making.”

“I’ve never seen a team like this before,” she said in the Vogue video. “This is, like, beyond what I thought couture was.” See it below: