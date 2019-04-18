Kim Kardashian Reveals She Just ‘Aced’ Her ‘Mini Bar’ Test

Kim Kardashian is crushing this new legal venture.

Recall that two days ago, she took to her Twitter to address those who think she has no business with the legal business. She let them know that anyone can pursue any dream of their choice is they are capable and willing. And then she added that she was preparing to take a test.

“I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way,” she wrote, adding, “I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or [the] money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.”

And now, she has revealed that she passed the test.

“Aced my test by the way,” she tweeted yesterday.

Aced my test btw ⚖️✏️📚 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 17, 2019

Fans are wishing her well.