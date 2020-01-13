Kim Kardashian Reveals New Gift From Kanye West, a Necklace Engraved With One of His Texts

ukamakaLifeStyleNo Comment on Kim Kardashian Reveals New Gift From Kanye West, a Necklace Engraved With One of His Texts

Kim Kardashian has revealed the vintage Cartier necklace gift from Kanye West, which is embellished with his own words.

The reality TV star took to her social media to show off the unique present, saying, “If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it’s from a text Kanye sent me,” she pointed out.

She continued, “He took an amazing vintage Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out. He’s always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts.”

The design, based on a text message, reads: “This your life/ Married with four kids/ Get people out of jail/ Cover of Vogue/ Go to church every week with your family/ Dreams come true.”

Take a look at the necklace, plus the original text from Kanye, in the post below.

Related Posts

Rasaq Okoya’s 80th Birthday: Toke Makinwa, Obasanjo & Many Others Spotted

January 13, 2020

Dakore Egbuson Shuts Down Failed Marriage Rumour With Anniversary Post

January 12, 2020

Man proposes to girlfriend by animating self into her favourite Disney movie [Video]

January 12, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *